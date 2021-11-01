EP Rugby appeals to clubs for new Currie Cup talent

Players who think they'd make the cut urged to attend testing session on Friday

Premium George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



If you think you’ve got the right stuff to play rugby for the EP Elephants in the Currie Cup First Division then it’s time to report for duty, because the EP Rugby Union needs you urgently!



With the Currie Cup season expected to start in mid-March, acting EP president Maasdorp Cannon has launched an appeal to sub-unions, clubs and schools to put names forward to attend a conditioning testing session on Friday...