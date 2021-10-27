Reinach stakes claim for Bok scrumhalf starting berth
Fierce competition to wear number 9 jersey with Faf out injured ahead of Wales Test
Competition for the Springbok scrumhalf berth will be fierce after Cobus Reinach staked an early claim to wear the No 9 jersey against Wales in Cardiff next Saturday, coach Jacques Nienaber said.
With regular No 9 Faf de Klerk sidelined by a hip injury, Reinach put his hand up with a standout showing for his French club Montpellier as the Boks gear up for their Test against Wales on November 6...
