All Black win boosted Boks’ confidence, says Am

Team in a good space ahead of Tests against Wales, Scotland and England

Premium George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



Beating the All Blacks in their final game of the Rugby Championship gave the Springboks a big confidence boost ahead of their UK tour, centre Lukhanyo Am says.



The Boks are in France where they are holding a training camp ahead of their Tests against Wales (November 6), Scotland (November 13) and England (November 20)...