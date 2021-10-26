All Black win boosted Boks’ confidence, says Am
Team in a good space ahead of Tests against Wales, Scotland and England
Beating the All Blacks in their final game of the Rugby Championship gave the Springboks a big confidence boost ahead of their UK tour, centre Lukhanyo Am says.
The Boks are in France where they are holding a training camp ahead of their Tests against Wales (November 6), Scotland (November 13) and England (November 20)...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.