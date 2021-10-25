Uncapped Moerat excited by Bok opportunity

Premium George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



Uncapped lock Salmaan Moerat is champing at the bit for an opportunity to pull on the green and gold when the Springboks face Wales, Scotland and England over the next four weeks.



The giant Stormers lock is at a training camp with the 32-man Bok squad in Paris as they make final preparations for a Test showdown against Wales in Cardiff on November 6...