Leinster sitting pretty on top as URC shuts down

Irish powerhouses open up four-point lead ahead of international window

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



Irish powerhouses Leinster are sitting pretty at the top of the United Rugby Championship as the league prepares to shut down for the international window.



After five rounds, rampant Leinster remain unbeaten and have opened a four-point lead over second placed Ulster in the new-look competition featuring SA teams the Lions, Bulls, Sharks and Stormers...