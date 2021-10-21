Wales gearing up for World Cup 2023, says coach Pivac

Premium George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



Wales had one eye on the 2023 World Cup when they picked their enlarged squad for matches against New Zealand, SA, Fiji and Australia, head coach Wayne Pivac said.



His team kick off their autumn campaign against New Zealand on October 30, before facing the world champion Springboks at the Principality Stadium on November 6...