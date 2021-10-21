Boks must tame UK weather and home fans, says coach
Strong opposition all round will test SA to the limits
Wales, Scotland and England will want to make strong statements in front of their passionate home crowds when they face world champion Springboks, coach Jacques Nienaber says.
The Boks will be up against opponents who have depth in key positions in the Autumn Nations Series in matches against Wales (November 6), Scotland (November 13) and England (November 20)...
