Opportunity for Stormers to recharge batteries, says coach
URC campaign picks up again in November with home matches against Zebre and Cardiff
The Stormers will have two weeks off to recharge their depleted batteries before they resume their United Rugby Championship campaign with home matches against Zebre and Cardiff, coach John Dobson says.
Despite boardroom troubles, a win over the Dragons in Newport in the last game of a four-match European tour left the Stormers as the best-placed SA team on the 16-team URC log...
