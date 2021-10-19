Rachel Kolisi 'sobbed' after reading Siya's book: 'There were so many stories I'd never heard before'

Businesswoman Rachel Kolisi has shared how she sobbed while reading her husband, Springbok captain Siya Kolisi's memoir Rise.

Siya's memoir hit shelves across the globe earlier this month. In it, the star shared his journey from being born in the impoverished Zwide township in Gqeberha to leading the nation to glory at the Rugby World Cup in 2019.

The book was written by British author Boris Starling and is available at all leading bookstores in SA and the UK, and on Amazon.

Taking to Instagram, Rachel said there were many stories she had never heard before reading the book.

“I may be married to the guy but there were so many stories I had never heard before. I laughed, I sobbed, I often had to stop and think about the many important points that were raised,” said Rachel.

“Siya has been so vulnerable on these pages, in the hopes that someone is impacted and chooses to live better, and dream bigger.”

She said Siya's story was “a true SA story that I really believe should be in everyone’s hands”.

“Unpacking toxic masculinity, gender-based violence, how to manage pressure, and the importance of living with intention, to name just a few. Most importantly, how to rise even when everyone expects you to fall.”