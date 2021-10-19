Bulls will regroup after slow start, says Jake

Coach likens team’s foray into Europe to dominant Super Rugby side Crusaders’ 1996 experience

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



Bulls coach Jake White has likened his team’s slow start to their United Rugby Championship campaign to the indifferent beginning the all-conquering Crusaders made to their 1996 Super Rugby debut season.



After four rounds in the URC, the Bulls are second from bottom on the 16-team log after slumping to defeat to Edinburgh in their final tour game...