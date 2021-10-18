Home ground advantage must count for Sharks, says Everitt

Team to build on lessons learnt

Premium George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



Valuable lessons have been learnt and the Sharks must make home ground advantage count when their United Rugby Championship campaign resumes in Durban on November 27, coach Sean Everitt says.



After securing only one win in four outings on foreign fields, the Sharks have an opportunity to regroup and plan their strategy for a block of matches on home soil at Kings Park...