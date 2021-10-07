Lions to change strategy against Glasgow

Balance between attack and defence needed, says assistant coach Ricardo Loubscher

Premium George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



Mixing things up and adding variation on attack in the opposition 22 will be a priority for the Lions when they face Glasgow Warriors in the United Rugby Championship on Saturday, assistant coach Ricardo Loubscher says.



After kicking off their URC campaign with a promising win over Zebre in Italy, the Lions came unstuck against Scarlets when they were beaten 36-13 at Parc y Scarlets in Wales...