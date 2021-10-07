Lions to change strategy against Glasgow
Balance between attack and defence needed, says assistant coach Ricardo Loubscher
Mixing things up and adding variation on attack in the opposition 22 will be a priority for the Lions when they face Glasgow Warriors in the United Rugby Championship on Saturday, assistant coach Ricardo Loubscher says.
After kicking off their URC campaign with a promising win over Zebre in Italy, the Lions came unstuck against Scarlets when they were beaten 36-13 at Parc y Scarlets in Wales...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.