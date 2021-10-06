EP U18 ready for Griffons battle, Moss says

Premium Amir Chetty

Sports reporter



Eastern Province U18 flyhalf Divan Moss believes the two matches against the Griffons in Graaff-Reinet at the weekend will be a good test for the squad.



The U18 EP side will play two matches, first against the Griffons Academy before squaring off with their team selected for the cancelled Craven Week 24 hours later...