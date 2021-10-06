EP U18 ready for Griffons battle, Moss says
Eastern Province U18 flyhalf Divan Moss believes the two matches against the Griffons in Graaff-Reinet at the weekend will be a good test for the squad.
The U18 EP side will play two matches, first against the Griffons Academy before squaring off with their team selected for the cancelled Craven Week 24 hours later...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.