Pressure-cooker games will help Boks grow, says coach

Exposure to different risk appetites good team preparation ahead of tough European Tour

Premium George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



Playing in pressure-cooker games during the Rugby Championship against Sanzaar opponents has helped the Springboks prepare for a tough European tour in November, coach Jacques Nienaber said.



SA’s last-gasp win over the All Blacks has also given them vital momentum ahead of challenging Tests against Wales, Scotland and England in the Autumn Nations series...