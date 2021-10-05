Pressure-cooker games will help Boks grow, says coach
Exposure to different risk appetites good team preparation ahead of tough European Tour
Playing in pressure-cooker games during the Rugby Championship against Sanzaar opponents has helped the Springboks prepare for a tough European tour in November, coach Jacques Nienaber said.
SA’s last-gasp win over the All Blacks has also given them vital momentum ahead of challenging Tests against Wales, Scotland and England in the Autumn Nations series...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.