Div’s successor could be recruited locally, says Cannon
EP’s rugby bosses agree local candidate will serve Elephants better
A strong view has emerged among EP Rugby Union bosses that Peter de Villiers’ successor as the union’s new Currie Cup coach should be recruited from within the region, acting president Maasdorp Cannon said.
This emerged after a strategic think-tank meeting at the weekend where officials gathered to plot the way forward for the union and find a replacement for De Villiers, who has entered the political arena...
