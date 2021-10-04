Bulls must regroup after second loss, says Jake
Team now travelling to Wales to face Cardiff Blues on Saturday
Foreign fields are proving difficult for the Bulls to conquer and they will have to regroup and adapt to playing in European conditions as quickly as possible, coach Jake White said.
After a heavy defeat against Leinster on the opening weekend of the United Rugby Championship, the Bulls went down 34-7 against Connacht at the unwelcoming Sportsground in Galway on Saturday...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.