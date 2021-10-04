Bulls must regroup after second loss, says Jake

Team now travelling to Wales to face Cardiff Blues on Saturday

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



Foreign fields are proving difficult for the Bulls to conquer and they will have to regroup and adapt to playing in European conditions as quickly as possible, coach Jake White said.



After a heavy defeat against Leinster on the opening weekend of the United Rugby Championship, the Bulls went down 34-7 against Connacht at the unwelcoming Sportsground in Galway on Saturday...