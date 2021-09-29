Scarlets next up for hungry Lions in URC

Competition newcomers focused on consistently repeating good execution, says coach Van Rooyen

Premium George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



Boosted by a win over Zebre in their opening game, the Lions’ tails will be up when they face Scarlets in the second outing in the United Rugby Championship on Friday (kickoff 8.35pm SA time).



The Lions were the only SA team to record a win on the opening day of the competition and are determined to maintain their winning momentum against a strong Welsh side...