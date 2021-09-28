Stormers learning big lessons in URC, says coach
Improved discipline will be crucial for the Stormers if they want to get on the winning track when they face Munster in the United Rugby Championship on Saturday, coach John Dobson said.
At one stage, when the Cape franchise held an 11-point lead, it looked as though they were on their way to a crucial victory against Benneton Treviso in their opening game on Saturday...
