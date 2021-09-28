No happiness in narrow Bok Test defeat, says Eben

Playing in the green and gold, the team’s motivation to push for a win on Saturday

Premium George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



Any player wearing a Springbok rugby jersey who is happy with a Test defeat is in the wrong place, lock Eben Etzebeth said after his team’s last-gasp loss against New Zealand.



The disappointed Bok hardman was left to ponder what might have been after his team came within touching distance of a win over the All Blacks in Townsville on Saturday...