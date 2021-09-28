All Blacks must hit the right spot in Springboks rematch: Moody

All Blacks prop Joe Moody has called on his team mates to make further improvements when they face world champions SA on the Gold Coast on Saturday as they look to finish off the Rugby Championship with a sixth straight win.

Ian Foster's team clinched the southern hemisphere title with Saturday's 19-17 victory over the Springboks in Townsville but Moody said they would not be resting on their laurels and needed to step up the quality of their performance.

"If you saw all the clips we got shown where we could have made better decisions and done things better, you would say there is a lot of room for improvement," said Moody.

"On the night you didn't realise how many things we let slip and missed out on, but the review showed there is a lot of room for improvement.

"For the most part we were getting in the right places, and it was decision-making that was letting us down. It's about guys actually calling for the ball when they're in the right spot."

A penalty from Jordie Barrett at the end sealed victory in a typically bruising encounter that marked the 100th time the two nations had faced one another.

While relishing the physical battle against the Springboks' pack, Moody hoped the officials would do more to stop South African slowing the game down on Saturday.

"They're big, powerful men and the different aspects of the technicalities they bring also challenges, as well as the pure power and size of them," New Zealand news website Stuff quoted him as saying.

"It did get very frustrating. It almost felt like I was hardly getting a sweat on."

Meanwhile, Rugby Championship organisers Sanzaar and Rugby Australia have apologised to Argentina after the Pumas were angered by being left out of a captains photo shoot which included the three other southern hemisphere nations' skippers.

Argentina coach Mario Ledesma said his players and staff felt "disrespected" after seeing photos and video of the Australian, New Zealand and SA captains published in media after Friday's photo shoot in Townsville, Australia.

"Sanzaar and Rugby Australia management would like to apologise to Argentina Rugby for the error that led to a photograph being published in the media that misrepresented The Rugby Championship in that it omitted Argentina," the governing bodies said in a statement on Monday.

"Unfortunately, a late travel change then meant that the Argentina captain could not make the designated time for the photo session."

Sanzaar blamed the release of the photo without Argentina captain Julian Montoya on a communications breakdown and said it took full responsibility for the error.

Argentina slumped to a 27-8 loss to Australia in Townsville on Saturday, their fifth defeat in five matches in the tournament, after New Zealand sealed the title with victory over SA.

Argentina play their final match against the Wallabies on the Gold Coast on Saturday.

Unlike the other three nations, the Pumas have had to play all of their Rugby Championship matches away, going from one Covid-19 bubble to the next.

Ledesma complained this month that his squad had not been allowed sufficient time to prepare for the tournament and that "no-one seems to care" about the welfare of his players.

