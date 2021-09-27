Leinster loss a learning curve for Bulls, says Jake
Bulls coach Jake White has urged his players not to become despondent, saying their heavy 31-3 defeat against Irish powerhouses Leinster was a learning curve.
It proved to be a baptism of fire for the outplayed Bulls who leaked four tries on the opening weekend of the United Rugby Championship at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.