Nienaber kicks Bok critics to touch

Coach, Kolisi defend team’s strategy despite defeat against All Blacks

Under-pressure Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber has rushed to the defence of his team’s kicking strategy after they were narrowly beaten 19-17 by the All Blacks in Townsville at the weekend.



While the tactic has previously paid dividends, criticism was levelled at the Boks after a kick from scrumhalf Faf de Klerk enabled the All Blacks to relieve late pressure...