Lions ready to roar against Zebre in URC, Fourie says

Coaching staff ready to up their game for international competition

PREMIUM

After a woeful Currie Cup campaign, the Lions plan to hit the ground running when they start their United Rugby Championship campaign against Italian outfit Zebre on Friday (kickoff 6.35pm).



In the wake of a lacklustre season, the Lions retained the services of head coach Ivan van Rooyen but brought in new assistants to help get the team back on its feet...