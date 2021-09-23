Halfbacks key to EP U18 success, coach says

Craven Week and Academy sides to test themselves against Griffons in weekend friendlies

PREMIUM

Eastern Province Under-18 high performance coach Pedro Somerset believes his halfback pairing could play a pivotal role in the outcome of their clash against the Griffons at Volkskool in Graaff-Reinet on Saturday.



Somerset said those positions would be key factors in executing their strategies efficiently and producing a positive result against their Northern Free State counterparts. ..