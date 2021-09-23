Boks need extra energy on defence, says Am

Individual errors must be avoided at all costs, centre warns

Faced by a slippery All Black side, the Springboks must bring extra energy to their defensive game and cut out individual errors, centre Lukhanyo Am says.



The Boks leaked four tries when they crashed to a 30-17 defeat to the Wallabies last week and Am says the Boks will be tested by an All Black attack which thrives off turnovers...