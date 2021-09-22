Battling Boks have backs against wall, says Duane

SA loose forward set to drive onslaught against New Zealand in historic 100th meeting

SA have their backs against the wall and must work hard if they want to achieve the result they crave against arch-rivals New Zealand, loose forward Duane Vermeulen says.



Stung by successive defeats against the Wallabies, the Boks are desperate to get their Rugby Championship campaign back on track when they face the All Blacks in Townsville on Saturday (kickoff 9.05am SA time)...