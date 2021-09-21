Limping Boks aim to fix mistakes, says Mbonambi

A limping Springbok side have put successive defeats against the Wallabies behind them and are fully focused on fixing mistakes ahead of Saturday’s showdown against the All Blacks, hooker Bongi Mbonambi says.



There has been much soul-searching in the Bok camp after a below par display saw them crash to a 30-17 defeat against the Wallabies at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane on Saturday...