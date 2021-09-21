Limping Boks aim to fix mistakes, says Mbonambi
All Blacks pose different challenge to Wallabies
A limping Springbok side have put successive defeats against the Wallabies behind them and are fully focused on fixing mistakes ahead of Saturday’s showdown against the All Blacks, hooker Bongi Mbonambi says.
There has been much soul-searching in the Bok camp after a below par display saw them crash to a 30-17 defeat against the Wallabies at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane on Saturday...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.