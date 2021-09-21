It will take more than physicality, says Bok coach

Taming the All Blacks will also be a test of endurance and skill — Nienaber

If the battered Springboks want to halt the rampant All Blacks in their tracks, they must test them in more than just the physicality stakes on Saturday, coach Jacques Nienaber says.



SA have made two changes to their starting line-up as they bid to get their Rugby Championship campaign back on track, after successive defeats against the Wallabies...