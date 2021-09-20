No time for Boks to feel sorry for themselves, Pollard says
There is no time for the Springboks to feel sorry for themselves after they were on the receiving end of a 30-17 defeat by Australia on Saturday, flyhalf Handre Pollard says.
The Bok vice-captain said there would be a thorough review of what went wrong in Brisbane before the team face the All Blacks in Townsville on Saturday (kickoff 9:05am SA time)...
