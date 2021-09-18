Boks must muscle up for Wallabies battle
Successful title defence probably means team must win all three remaining games, Nienaber says
A wounded Springbok team must muscle up and bring extra heat to the battle when they attempt to get their faltering Rugby Championship campaign back on track against the Wallabies on Saturday.
After slipping to an unexpected 28-26 defeat to underdogs Australia last week, the Boks are facing a must-win clash at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium (kickoff 9.05am SA time.)..
