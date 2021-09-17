Abrupt end to Div’s reign as EP rugby coach

Hopes that former Springbok coach Peter de Villiers would transform an ailing EP Elephants outfit into a powerhouse team ended abruptly when he parted ways with the union on Friday.



Brought in as a messiah on a contract believed to be worth R60,000 a month, De Villiers failed to get EP’s Elephants promoted to the Currie Cup Premier Division...