Wounded Boks expect immense battle
Players can’t take law into own hands against Aussies — Nyakane
If players attempt to take the law into their own hands and shout at referees when things are not going their way they run the risk of things going pear-shaped, Springbok prop Trevor Nyakane has warned.
After losing 28-26 to the Wallabies in the first Test of a double-header last week, the Boks are facing a do-or-die clash at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium on Saturday (kickoff 9.05am SA time.)..
