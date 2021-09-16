Kwagga throws down gauntlet to Wallabies
Fiery Springbok loose forward Kwagga Smith has thrown down the gauntlet to the Wallabies, saying his team like it tough ahead of Saturday’s pivotal Rugby Championship clash in Brisbane.
After slipping to a narrow 28-26 defeat against the same opponents on Sunday, the Boks’ hopes of retaining their Rugby Championship crown rest on them winning at the Suncorp Stadium (kickoff 9.05am SA time)...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.