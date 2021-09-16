Kwagga throws down gauntlet to Wallabies

Fiery Springbok loose forward Kwagga Smith has thrown down the gauntlet to the Wallabies, saying his team like it tough ahead of Saturday’s pivotal Rugby Championship clash in Brisbane.



After slipping to a narrow 28-26 defeat against the same opponents on Sunday, the Boks’ hopes of retaining their Rugby Championship crown rest on them winning at the Suncorp Stadium (kickoff 9.05am SA time)...