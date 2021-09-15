Overturned truck causing delays on N2

A truck has overturned on the N2 between Commercial Road and Kempston Road in Gqeberha, causing traffic to be backed up.

Officials are on the scene and have asked motorists to use alternative routes where possible.

Earlier on Wednesday, a vehicle bumped a pedestrian on the N2 just off the Commercial Road turn-off towards Deal Party.

Details surrounding the incident and the extent of the injuries to the pedestrian are still unknown.

According to traffic reports, while emergency services were busy at the scene of the accident, a truck tried to overtake a stationary bakkie on the grass, causing it to overturn.

HeraldLIVE