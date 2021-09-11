Boks hunting Gold Coast treasure trove

Though without backline dazzler Cheslin Kolbe, Nienaber confident Sbu Nkosi will step up to plate

SA want their four-match sojourn on Australia’s Gold Coast, starting with a clash against the Wallabies on Sunday, to unearth a treasure trove of Rugby Championship log points.



After completing their home matches, the Boks are facing a testing four weeks featuring back-to-back Tests against Australia and New Zealand in Australia’s Gold Coast...