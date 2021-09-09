Lineout options vital for SA, Etzebeth says

PREMIUM

Having multiple options at lineout time will be vital for the Springboks when they face the Wallabies in round three of the Rugby Championship on Sunday, giant lock Eben Etzebeth says.



The Boks will be aiming for aerial supremacy against a struggling Aussie side who will enjoy the backing of a capacity 28,000 crowd at the Cbus Super Stadium on Australia’s Gold Coast (kickoff 12.05 SA time)...