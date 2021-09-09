Boks will be on toes against Wallabies, Am says
SA team all set to face Australia in Rugby Championship clash on Gold Coast
Australia have a good mix of experienced and young players and should not be underestimated even though recent results have not gone their way, Springbok centre Lukhanyo Am says.
The Boks are facing four tough matches on the road in the Rugby Championship, starting with a clash against the Wallabies at the Cbus Super Stadium on Sunday (kickoff 12.05 SA time)...
