Boks will be on toes against Wallabies, Am says

SA team all set to face Australia in Rugby Championship clash on Gold Coast

PREMIUM

Australia have a good mix of experienced and young players and should not be underestimated even though recent results have not gone their way, Springbok centre Lukhanyo Am says.



The Boks are facing four tough matches on the road in the Rugby Championship, starting with a clash against the Wallabies at the Cbus Super Stadium on Sunday (kickoff 12.05 SA time)...