Boks prepare for buzz of capacity crowd, says Davids

After playing in empty stadiums at home, the Springboks are looking forward to the buzz of a capacity 28,000 crowd when they face the Wallabies in Australia on Sunday, SA assistant coach Deon Davids says.



SA will hunting for a third consecutive win in the Rugby Championship after back-to-back wins over Argentina in their opening games at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium...