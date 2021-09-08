Boks braced for Wallaby onslaught, says Nienaber

Aussies likely to play with ‘pace, tempo and massive continuity’

SA expect the Wallabies to come flying out of the blocks with a high tempo onslaught in Sunday’s Rugby Championship Test on Australia’s Gold Coast, coach Jacques Nienaber said.



The Boks are hunting for a third Rugby Championship win on the trot against a wounded Australian side who lost both their opening games against New Zealand...