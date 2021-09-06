Sharks ready for bruising final battle, says Everitt

Coach confident he has the pack to match Bulls' physicality in Currie Cup showdown

In what will be a bruising battle for supremacy, the Sharks will not take a backward step against the Bulls in Saturday’s showpiece Carling Currie Cup final at Loftus, coach Sean Everitt says.



He says the Sharks will not be intimidated by a rampant Bulls team who are favourites to lift the biggest prize on offer in SA domestic rugby (kickoff 5pm)...