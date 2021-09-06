EP U20s crash to 91-6 defeat against Leopards
Eastern Province’s struggling Under-20 rugby team crashed to a fourth consecutive defeat in the SA Cup when they were thrashed 91-6 by the Leopards in Potchefstroom.
The defeat left EP entrenched at the bottom of the log with a solitary point to their name...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.