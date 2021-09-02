Proud WP gunning to dehorn Bulls in Loftus semifinal

Everything to play for as Currie Cup final nears

Pride and commitment will be Western Province’s watchwords when they strive to dehorn the Bulls in Friday’s Carling Currie Cup semifinal at Loftus Versfeld, coach John Dobson says.



WP squeezed into the semifinals with a gutsy 35-24 win against the second-placed Sharks in their final league match in Durban last week...