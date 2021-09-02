Man mountain Duane gives Boks shot in the arm

SA’s hopes of defending their Rugby Championship title surged with news that man mountain Duane Vermeuelen is ready to make his long-awaited return to action against Australia on September 12.



The one-man wrecking ball, with 54 Test caps under his belt, is not a player the Wallabies will look forward to facing at CBUS Super Stadium in the Gold Coast...