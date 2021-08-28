Former Bok PR manager shares priceless moments in new book

PREMIUM

Gqeberha-born Annelee Murray traded her frenetic public relations manager role at the Springboks after they won the 2019 World Cup for a quiet life of vegetable gardening.



During her many years with the Springboks, Murray, a former Collegiate Girls’ High School pupil, was involved in 244 Test matches, and worked with seven coaches, 21 captains and 238 capped players...