Currie Cup back in spotlight with triple header
Topping bill is pivotal match between Sharks and Western Province on Saturday
After being forced into the shadows by the Springboks’ exploits on the international stage, the Carling Currie Cup returns to prominence with a blockbuster triple header on Saturday.
Topping the bill is a pivotal match between the Sharks and Western Province in Durban that will determine whether the Cape Town franchise qualify for the semifinals (kickoff 7pm)...
