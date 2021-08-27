Western Province look to proud history for Currie Cup inspiration

Assistant coach says players back themselves in must-win clash against Sharks in Durban

Western Province will draw on their proud history of stirring comebacks to provide inspiration when they face the Sharks in a must-win Carling Currie Cup clash in Durban on Saturday, assistant coach Rito Hlungwani says.



After an indifferent campaign, WP are desperate for one last surge to carry them over the line and into the Currie Cup semifinals...