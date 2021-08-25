Breather for Bok skipper after marathon shift
Kolisi and team savour Gqeberha break before their next Rugby Championship challenge in Australia
After a marathon shift of six consecutive Tests, Springbok captain Siya Kolisi had an opportunity to catch his breath and unwind in Gqeberha this week before the team leave for Australia.
After a gruelling schedule of matches, the Boks were given Monday and Tuesday off for rest and recovery from the physically and mentally taxing schedule of the past two months...
