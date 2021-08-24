Boks will face Wallabies at Gold Coast
The Springboks will resume the defence of their Rugby Championship title with a clash against the Wallabies in Australia’s Gold Coast in Queensland on September 12.
After being in limbo in Gqberha after Saturday’s match against Argentina, the Boks are set to arrive in Brisbane on Friday to start two weeks of quarantine...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.