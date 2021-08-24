Aphelele Fassi joins Roc Nation Sports

Springbok and Sharks winger Aphelele Fassi has signed a management deal with the star-studded Roc Nation Sports International group.

The 23-year-old Fassi joins a growing roster of Springbok players in the Roc Nation Sports stable, which includes Siya Kolisi, Cheslin Kolbe and Sbu Nkosi.

The Qonce-born star made his debut for the Springboks against Georgia in July, making an impressive mark on the international stage with a try on first touch of the ball.

Fassi plays his rugby for the Sharks in Durban and has risen through the ranks from the Sharks Academy to the pinnacle of the Springbok green and gold at a quick pace.

He has been touted as a star of the future with two international tries in as many matches, his natural talent, skill and agility bringing fireworks to the field.

“Roc Nation Sports are a family who are committed to professionalism, growing players holistically and helping them make a difference in their community,” Fassi was quoted as saying in a statement.