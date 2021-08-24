Aphelele Fassi joins Roc Nation Sports
Springbok and Sharks winger Aphelele Fassi has signed a management deal with the star-studded Roc Nation Sports International group.
The 23-year-old Fassi joins a growing roster of Springbok players in the Roc Nation Sports stable, which includes Siya Kolisi, Cheslin Kolbe and Sbu Nkosi.
The Qonce-born star made his debut for the Springboks against Georgia in July, making an impressive mark on the international stage with a try on first touch of the ball.
Fassi plays his rugby for the Sharks in Durban and has risen through the ranks from the Sharks Academy to the pinnacle of the Springbok green and gold at a quick pace.
He has been touted as a star of the future with two international tries in as many matches, his natural talent, skill and agility bringing fireworks to the field.
“Roc Nation Sports are a family who are committed to professionalism, growing players holistically and helping them make a difference in their community,” Fassi was quoted as saying in a statement.
“I was attracted to Roc Nation’s capabilities which align to the big dreams and goals I have for my career.
“Given that my career is still quite young, knowing I have the right people around me gives me the peace of mind to focus on my priority which is rugby.”
Roc Nation Sports International president Michael Yormark welcomed Fassi into the fold, describing the partnership as “a natural fit”.
“Aphelele is one of the most talented young rugby stars in SA and in the sport. Partnering with him is a natural fit due to both his rugby skills and incredible life story. We are looking forward to growing with him throughout his exciting career and providing him with the best opportunities to achieve his rugby and personal goals,” said Yormark.
Roc Nation boasts an impressive list of SA stars, which includes Proteas cricketers Temba Bavuma and Lungi Ngidi, Spar Proteas netball captain Bongi Msomi and retired World Cup-winning Springbok, Tendai ‘Beast’ Mtawarira. The Sharks, AC Milan and Mamelodi Sundowns FC make up the consulting clients list.