Boks ready to deliver knockout blow in Nelson Mandela Bay

Bok wing Makazole Mapimpi returns to the fray for second Rugby Championship match

After softening Argentina up in the opening game, world champions South Africa want to land a knockout blow in Saturday’s return match at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium (5.05pm).



It remains to be been seen whether Argentina are ripe for the picking after being blanked 3-0 in the try-scoring department when they slumped to 32-12 Rugby Championship defeat at the same venue last week...